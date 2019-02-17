Pipe bomb explodes outside house with children inside

Police in Northern Ireland have criticised as “reckless” an incident in Co Armagh during which a pipe bomb exploded close to a house where young children were living.

Residents in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon reported hearing a loud bang shortly between 11.30pm on Saturday.

When police and army bomb experts arrived at the scene, it was confirmed a pipe bomb had exploded outside a house where a woman and a number of young children had been.

A second device, which had not detonated, was also discovered in the area.

“The remnants of the device that exploded and the second device have been seized by police and taken away for further forensic examination,” a police spokesman said.

There have been no reports of any injury or damage to property.

Residents who were evacuated from nearby houses overnight were allowed to return home on Sunday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has described the incident as a “reckless attack by those responsible”.

“We are extremely fortunate that we are not dealing with any serious injuries, or worse today,” the spokesman said.

“Anyone could have picked up these potentially deadly devices, and those behind the attack have clearly no regard for the safety of the others.

Police Service of Northern Ireland appealed for witnesses to come forward. - PA