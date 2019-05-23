Petrol bombs thrown at police at polling station in Derry

Police have been attacked with petrol bombs during a security alert at a polling station in Derry.

Members of the PSNI were called to a primary school in Moss Park in the Galliagh area of the city – which was being used as a polling station for the European elections – at about 7pm following a report of a suspicious device.

Five petrol bombs were thrown at police. A 12-year-old boy and two male teenagers, both aged 17, have been arrested.

The police also seized six petrol bombs, 20 paint bombs and two crates of empty bottles.

Voting was not affected, and the polling station remained open until its designated closing time of 10pm.

A security alert is continuing in the area.

Supt Gordon McCalmont of the PSNI said there was “no doubt my officers were lured into the area this evening and that those involved in this orchestrated disorder had one aim in mind – to attack police.

“This was all the more reckless by the fact that one of the petrol bombs hurled at police landed in close proximity to young children who could have been left seriously injured, or worse.”

“It cannot be lost on anyone the disruption this has caused in the local community, let alone the potential for serious harm that could have been caused,” he added.

It is the second security alert at the same polling station this month. An object found near the primary school during voting in Northern Ireland’s local elections on May 2nd was declared an elaborate hoax by police.