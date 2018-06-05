Pete Taylor injured as man (50) shot dead at Bray Boxing Club

One man has died and two have been seriously injured in a shooting at a boxing club in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The dead man is understood to be 50 years of age. The other two men are aged 35 and 57. The older man is understood to be Pete Taylor, the father of international boxing champion Katie Taylor. Taylor famously trained at the gym at the start of her career while her father is a co-director of the facility. The boxing club underwent a major renovation and upgrade in 2014. ​

The injuries Mr Taylor and the other man sustained are not believed to be life threatening. Superintendent Pat Ward of Bray Garda Station said the two men’s injuries were “very very serious at the moment,” and they were receiving treatment in hospital.

Speaking at a media briefing Supt Ward said between 15 and 20 people were in the gym when the gun man entered at about 6.55am. The man was wearing dark headgear to disguise himself, possibly a balaclava or black helmet, and may have also been wearing a high visibility jacket, he said.

The fitness class was attended by regulars and gardaí said it was not possible at this stage to confirm if any of the victims had been specifically targeted, or if the shooting was indiscriminate.

The gunman, who used a handgun, then left the scene in a silver Volkswagen Caddy, with Northern Irish registration plates. Gardaí believe the car travelled onto Bray main street, and then may have travelled in the direction of Dublin city centre, according to early reported sightings of the vehicle’s movements.

The getaway car has not yet been located. “We don’t know if there was anybody else in that van... and that is something we are trying to find out,” Supt Ward said.

“I’m not confirming the details of anybody who was injured at the scene just yet,” he said.

One line of inquiry gardaí will pursue is if the crime had any possible links to the Kinahan-Hutch feud. Mr Taylor has previously trained boxers who had links to MTK Gym, which has connections to organised crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

There is no suggestion Mr Taylor personally had links to the Kinahans or organised crime.

Shortly before 2pm the body was removed from the crime scene, and a post-mortem examination will take place in the next number of days. Garda forensic inspectors completed a technical examination of the scene shortly after 2pm.

The two injured men are being treated in hospital.

It is understood the dead man was shot in the head, Taylor was shot in the arm, and the bullet deflected into his chest, while the other man was hit in the leg.

The scene of the shooting at Bray Boxing Club, Co Wicklow this morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Boxing coach Pete Taylor with his daughter, Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor. File photograph: Julien Behal/PA

A Bray resident who had taken his dog for a walk by the harbour was sitting in his car outside the boxing club when the shooting took place. “I heard a load of shots, maybe six or seven shots,” said Anthony Connor.

Mr Connor said he did not see the shooter leave the scene, but did witness one of the three men stumble out of the boxing club, with wounds to his leg. Several minutes later paramedics and police were on scene, he said.

“It was alarming, you don’t wake up and think you’re going to have a triple shooting here in Bray,” he said.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has issued an appeal to anyone with information on this morning’s shooting in Bray to contact any Garda station.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the incident was “shocking news” and said it was important that any evidence that was forthcoming at this early stage be shared with the gardaí.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady described the news of the shooting as “absolutely shocking,” and said it was a “dark day” for the area, in the post on Twitter.