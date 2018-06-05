Pete Taylor injured as man (30) shot dead at Bray Boxing Club

One man has died and two have been seriously injured in a shooting at a boxing club in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The dead man is understood to be 30 years of age. The other two men are aged 35 and 57. The older man is understood to be Pete Taylor, the father of international boxing champion Katie Taylor. Taylor famously trained at the gym at the start of her career while her father is a co-director of the facility. The boxing club underwent a major renovation and upgrade in 2014. ​

The body of the deceased man is still at the scene, and the State Pathologist will conduct a preliminary review of the body. The two injured men have been taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

It is understood the dead man was shot in the head, Taylor was shot in the arm, and the bullet deflected into his chest, while the other man was hit in the leg.

After a review of CCTV camera footage in the area, gardaí believe a silver Volkswagen Caddy with Northern Irish plates was used as the getaway vehicle by the gunman.

Gardaí responded to the incident which occurred at the Bray Boxing Club in the Harbour, Bray, at about 6.55am.

The scene of the shooting at Bray Boxing Club, Co Wicklow this morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Although initial reports are unconfirmed, it is believed there was one gunman involved, who entered the gym dressed in black, before opening fire.

A Garda media briefing on the situation is expected.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene, which looks out onto Bray Harbour and forensic investigators have arrived on the scene.

Shortly after the shooting a Garda helicopter could be seen flying over the area, as the search for the suspects began. After 8.30am detectives arrived on the scene, to begin to piece together what happened.

A Bray resident who had taken his dog for a walk by the harbour was sitting in his car outside the boxing club when the shooting took place. “I heard a load of shots, maybe six or seven shots,” said Anthony Connor.

Mr Connor said he did not see the shooter leave the scene, but did witness one of the three men stumble out of the boxing club, with wounds to his leg. Several minutes later paramedics and police were on scene, he said.

“It was alarming, you don’t wake up and think you’re going to have a triple shooting here in Bray,” he said.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has issued an appeal to anyone with information on this morning’s shooting in Bray to contact any Garda station.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the incident was “shocking news” and said it was important that any evidence that was forthcoming at this early stage be shared with the gardaí.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady described the news of the shooting as “absolutely shocking,” and said it was a “dark day” for the area, in the post on Twitter.