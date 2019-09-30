Pensioner (70) dies in west Cork farming incident

A man in his 70s was killed in a farming incident in Leap, Co Cork, on Monday afternoon.

The elderly man was found unconscious in a farm shed at about 1.30pm and it is understood he had been attending to livestock prior to the incident.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene. The farm is located in Leap, a village in west Cork.

The man was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a postmortem is to be carried out.

The local coroner and the Health and Safety Authority have been notified of the death. Gardaí will prepare a file for the coroner.