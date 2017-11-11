Pat Hickey trial over Olympic Games ticket touting suspended

The trial in Brazil of former Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) president Pat Hickey on ticket touting charges has been suspended.

Mr Hickey will not now return to Rio de Janeiro from Ireland for the trial date of November 29th, as was originally scheduled.

The supreme court in Brasília last night confirmed that an injunction to suspend the case, granted this week to THG executive Kevin Mallon, “extends to all of the accused in this process”.

The other accused are Mr Hickey and Barbara Carnieri, who was arrested alongside Mr Mallon in a hotel in Rio on the eve of last year’s Olympic Games.

Both men face charges of alleged ticket touting, tax evasion and money laundering. They deny any wrongdoing, with Mr Hickey repeatedly claiming he would be “cleared of all charges”.

Bangu prison

Having spent some time in Rio’s Bangu prison, both Mr Hickey and Mr Mallon were later granted bail and allowed return to Ireland just before Christmas of last year.

Mr Mallon was granted bail of €210,000, an amount halved on appeal, while Mr Hickey’s bail of €410,000 was paid by the Association of National Olympic Committees, which is anticipating it may not be repaid.

Lawyers representing Mr Mallon secured the injunction after claiming they were unable to build their client’s defence, as no evidence was offered, nor was there clarity on his alleged involvement in any crime.

Habeas corpus claim

The court will now analyse the strength of the prosecution’s case and the merit of a habeas corpus claim lodged on behalf of Mr Mallon.

The trial will remain on hold until those matters are resolved, according to a court spokesman. It is unknown how long this decision may take.

Lawyers representing Mr Hickey were unavailable for comment last night. Mr Mallon’s lawyer, Franklin Gomes, said he was confident the court would decide “in accordance with the law”, and his client “will be absolved of all accusations”.