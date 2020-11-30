Pat Finucane murder: British government will not establish public inquiry

The British government will not establish a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast lawyer Pat Finucane almost 30 years ago.

The Northern Secretary, Brandon Lewis, outlined the reasons behind the decision to the UK House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

He also told the Commons the levels of collusion in the case were “totally unacceptable” and “unreservedly” reiterated the apology by the former UK prime minister, David Cameron.

The 39-year-old lawyer was shot dead in front of his family at their home in north Belfast in 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Mr Lewis said that while he would not order a public inquiry “at this time”, he was “not taking the possibility of a public inquiry off the table at this stage.

“It is important that we allow the PSNI and Police Ombudsman processes to move forward, and that we avoid the risk of prejudicing any emerging conclusions from that work,” he said.

“I will consider all options available to me to meet the [British] government’s obligations.”

He also said he believed the UK government’s obligations under article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights could be met “through a series of processes”, and not necessarily through a public enquiry.

Mr Finucane’s widow Geraldine said Mr Lewis’s proposal “falls so far short of what is required in this case that it beggars belief,” she said, adding that made a “mockery of the decision” regarding a public inquiry by the UK supreme court.

“It is yet another insult added to a deep and lasting injury,” she said.

Mrs Finucane said the family would continue to campaign for a full public inquiry.

Mr Finucane’s son John, who is the MP for North Belfast, told reporters in Belfast immediately after the announcement that the Finucane family were “angry” and given all that had been established about collusion in his father’s murder, it was “insulting” and “disgraceful” that after more than 30 years that Mr Lewis was not ruling out a public inquiry in the future.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said it had been the “strong and consistent position of the Irish Government that only a full and independent public inquiry, as provided for under the Weston Park agreement in 2001, would provide a satisfactory outcome to this case”.

He said the Government was “disappointed that the opportunity was not taken today to establish such an inquiry without further delay. However, we note that the Secretary of State has not ruled out the holding of such an inquiry.

“In a case like this, in which prime minister Cameron acknowledged that there were ‘shocking levels of collusion’, there is an undeniable onus on the state to do everything possible to restore public confidence through a process that fully meets relevant international standards and obligations of effectiveness, independence and transparency.

“I have conveyed to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland our disappointment that an inquiry has not been established and made clear that it remains the position of the Government that only through a full and independent public inquiry will a satisfactory resolution to this case be found.”

Mr Coveney said the Government would study the detail of the Northern Secretary’s announcement in full, and would meet again with the Finucane family before engaging further with the UK government.

The British government committed in 2001 to hold a public inquiry into his killing, but instead the then British prime minister, David Cameron, commissioned a review of the murder by British lawyer Sir Desmond de Silva QC.

In 2012, the lawyer reported that agents of the British state were involved in the murder and that it should have been prevented.

However, Sir Desmond said there had been “no overarching state conspiracy” in the killing.

His report was dismissed by Mrs Finucane as “a sham ... a whitewash ... a confidence trick”.

The British government made a commitment that by the end of November it would give a definitive statement as to whether a full inquiry would be held.

The British government has come under considerable pressure in recent weeks to order such an inquiry.

On Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that he had contacted British prime minister Boris Johnson urging him to accede to the Finucane family request.

Four of the North’s six main parties – Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Greens – also demanded an inquiry as did 24 members of the United States Congress who wrote to Mr Johnson calling for him to sanction an independent investigation into the killing.

Mr Johnson has also faced pressure from Conservative MPs to resist demands for such public inquiries.

Mr Lewis, in a written statement to the House of Commons in March, said he wanted to end “the cycle of reinvestigations into the Troubles in Northern Ireland that has failed victims and [British army] veterans alike”.