Pat Carey will not face criminal charges over sex abuse allegation

Former Fianna Fáil minister Pat Carey has been informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that he will not face any criminal charges in relation to an allegation of sexual abuse that came to light four years ago.

Mr Carey (71), who lost his Dublin North West Dáil seat in 2011, told The Irish Times on Tuesday that he was “relieved” at the development.

He declined to comment further and a statement was issued on his behalf by his legal representatives.

Mr Carey was informed last month that no charges arose from the allegations following a criminal investigation by An Garda Síochána. MacGuill and Company Solicitors, which acts for Mr Carey, confirmed the former chief whip would not be facing charges.

“MacGuill and Company Solicitors have been advised by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that there should be no prosecution against Mr Carey in respect of allegations widely publicised in 2015,” the statement said.

“Mr Carey in expressing his satisfaction with this development has asked in particular that his privacy be respected by all at this time.”

‘Proceedings’

“As there are legal proceedings in being arising from media coverage of this issue previously and related issues, neither Mr Carey or MacGuill & Company will be commenting further at this point.”

Mr Carey, who worked as a school teacher in Dublin for decades before entering politics, held roles such as minister for transport and minister for communications during his time in politics.

A newspaper article was published in November 2015 stating that a former Fianna Fáil minister was being investigated on foot of an allegation of historical sex abuse. At the time Mr Carey was the Fianna Fáil director of elections and when his name was attached to the allegations, which he described as “rumour and innuendo”, he stepped down from the position.

However, he also “absolutely and unconditionally” denied “any impropriety” following sex abuse allegations against a politician.

‘Upset’

Mr Carey, who also resigned from a role with the Irish Red Cross, said he was “deeply upset” at being contacted by journalists about the matter. He added at the time that he did “not know if the allegations mentioned in the national press” related to him.

“He absolutely and unconditionally denies any impropriety in this matter or in his 30 years experience as a teacher; as a community worker and in his public life,” a statement issued at the time added.

An inquiry into the leaking of the allegation into the public domain was also commenced by the Garda in 2015.