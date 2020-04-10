Partial skeletal remains found during ground works in Rathmines
Forensic anthropologist has visited site and will examine alongside gardaí
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of what are believed to be partial skeletal remains in Rathmines, south Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times.
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of what are believed to be partial skeletal remains in Rathmines, south Dublin on Thursday.
The discovery was made during works on common ground at Lissenfield, Lower Rathmines Road and reported to gardaí.
A forensic anthropologist has visited the site and will continue his examinations along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Friday morning. The scene is currently preserved.