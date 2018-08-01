Part of a human ear found on a Dublin street

An investigation has been launched by the Garda after part of a human ear was discovered on a Dublin street.

Gardaí said they are concerned for the welfare of the person who lost part of their ear. They are appealing for information.

“Gardaí are investigating the discovery of what’s believed to be part of an ear,” the Garda said in reply to queries.

“[It was] found on Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8, at approximately 9.45am on Wednesday. Investigations are ongoing.”

A member of the public raised the alarm and when gardaí arrived the scene was examined.

The ear fragment was expected to be examined by a pathologist, who may be able to determine how it became detached from the victim’s head.