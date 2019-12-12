Parents of teenagers injured in acid attack question decision not to bring charges

The parents of three teenagers targeted in an acid attack are demanding answers as to why two of the alleged perpetrators are not facing criminal charges.

All three of the victims suffered severe skin burns in what their families say was a premeditated attack.

This week gardaí informed them of a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that two of the alleged perpetrators would not be charged but would instead receive juvenile cautions.

The parents of the victims say four perpetrators were involved in the incident which occurred in the Earlscourt housing estate on the Dunmore Road in Waterford last April.

Tega Agberhiere (17), a youth player for Waterford FC, suffered severe injuries to his face and body and his eyesight was damaged when an unspecified substance was thrown on him. Oisín Daly (19) and Padraig Sullivan were also injured.

The families say they were told by gardaí that the decision to caution the two people was based on their being underage and not having come to Garda attention prior to the attack.

Despite this, the families appear to be stepping up their demands for a review of the decision and have called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to become involved.

“We just want justice for those boys because the injuries are for life; they will be scarred for life,” Tega’s mother Christie Agberhiere said.

“You pour acid on somebody’s face, the back and the legs and you expect those people to walk freely in the streets of Waterford?”

Ms Agberhiere, Oisín’s father Martin and Padraig’s mother Shirley were all speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline programme on Thursday, where they said they wanted a review of the decision but have not been given any guidance on how to get one.

Taoiseach’s remarks

Martin Killilea said the families had previously been contacted by Mr Flanagan and drew attention to remarks made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who, in a recorded clip aired on the show, had said those responsible would face the full rigours of the law.

Mr Killilea said his son suffered “third-degree burns on his back, burnt through his jacket, his jumper, his T-shirt. He still has scarring now; I presume at this point he will probably have scarring for life.

“That’s just physically, never mind the emotional part of all this.”

He said it was wrong to refer to a premeditated acid attack as “juvenile” behaviour.

Padraig Sullivan’s mother Shirley said the outcome threatened to send out the wrong signals to other potential attackers.

“[Padraig] is a talented hurler and he was playing for the Waterford team,” she said. “He can’t go back to hurling for two years . . .

“My child is on the hurling pitch since he was four years of age. And then for someone to think they can throw this on him and ruin his whole career.”

She said her son had spend 24 hours in a shower to clear the acid from his skin. “I want answers.”