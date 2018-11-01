Over 7m smuggled cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

More than 7 million cigarettes have been seized by Revenue at Dublin Port.

The seizure was made on Wednesday, when officers discovered 7.2 million smuggled cigarettes during an examination of a freight which had arrived from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

A view of the seized cigarettes. Photograph: Revenue

The discovery was made with the assistance of a mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Kelly.

The cigarettes have a retail value of more than €4 million, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of approximately €3.2 million.

Investigations are ongoing following the seizure.

Revenue has appealed to anyone with information about smuggling or the illegal sale of tobacco products to contact them on the confidential phone number 1800-295295.