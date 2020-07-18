Over €40,000 in cash seized at house in Co Longford

More than €40,000 in cash has been seized at a house in Co Longford as part of an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) investigation into suspected money laundering.

A search warrant had been obtained on Friday evening for the property following information received.

A search was then carried out at the residence by gardaí from the Longford district, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, in the early hours of Saturday.

One man was present at the property during the course of the search and cash in excess of €40,000 was seized. No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.