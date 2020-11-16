Over 30 dogs worth an estimated total of €150,000 seized in north Dublin

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs and four horses during an operation targeting illegal puppy farms and other criminal activity in north Dublin.

The animals were seized during a number of planned searches in the Baldoyle area on Monday.

Some of the dogs recovered in north Dublin by gardaí. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

The operation was led by Garda units from the Divisional Crime Task Force based in Santry, with support from local gardaí, and staff from several animal rescue organisations.

The breeds of dogs seized included Jack Russells, pugs, and chihuahuas, six of which were found to be pregnant. All of the animals were taken into the care of animal rescue organisations.

A horse recovered in north Dublin by gardaí. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said there had been no arrests following the planned searches. The potential value of the dogs seized, if they had been sold on, was estimated to be more than €150,000, the spokesman said.