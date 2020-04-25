Over €1 million worth of cannabis herb found in a ditch by gardaí

Officers recovered 63kg of drug along the Carlow- Laois border on Friday evening

Cannabis found in a ditch by gardaí. Photograph: Gardainfo/Twitter

Cannabis worth an estimated €1.24 million was found by gardai in a ditch along the Carlow-Laois border on Friday evening.

Gardai recovered 62kg of cannabis herb along a secondary road on the border, as part of an intelligence led operation.

Gardai from Arles and Ballylinan were supported by Laois Divisional Drugs Unit during the operation. No one has been arrested in relation to the find and gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.