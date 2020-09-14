Over 1,000 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in van travelling from France

Revenue has seized 1,100 litres of wine at Dublin Port with an estimated retail value of more than € 15,800.

The alcohol which was subject to excise duty represented a potential loss to the exchequer of €7,850.

Revenue officers made the discovery when they searched a van that had disembarked from a ferry which had arrived from France.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products for what is known as the shadow economy.

Legitimate businesses, which are placed at a disadvantage by the import of alcohol without taxes, or members of the public are asked to relay any information on such crimes to the Revenue, in confidence, on the Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.