‘Our children miss their dad’: Wife of Sean Cox speaks of impact of attack

The wife of Liverpool football supporter Sean Cox who was left with brain injuries following an attack outside Anfield has said her life has been “turned upside down”.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, suffered “catastrophic injuries” when he was assaulted by a Roma fan less than an hour before kick off at the Champions League semi-final in April 2017.

His wife Martina Cox told BBC Sport that her husband “went to a match in April and never came home”.

Mrs Cox said the father-of-three had a “life-changing, horrific fall” outside a pub metres from the stadium, after he was struck at the back and side of the head, receiving a third knock whilst on the ground.

She said her husband, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, was making good progress and could recognise family members but was still unable to talk, walk or sit up unaided.

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi ( 21), from Rome, was cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox last month, though he was jailed for three years for violent disorder.

Daniele Sciusco (29), from Rome, admitted violent disorder ahead of the match and was jailed for two-and-a-half years in August 2018.

Mrs Cox said the impact on their family had been “difficult”. She said: “I miss Sean, our children miss their dad.

“We’re trying to muddle through it and do the best we can. Sean would want us to get on with our lives and we’re trying as best we can.”

Mr Cox is currently at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin a 40-minute drive from their family home.

A Go Fund Me page to help support Mr Cox and his family recently passed €400,000 in donations.

The family have also received donations from Roma, which donated €150,000, and footballing figures including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Everton defender Seamus Coleman.

Mrs Cox said: “The fans have been absolutely amazing and the club has promised to support Sean.”

And she praised Roma for donating and assisting with fundraising.

Mrs Cox said she believed her husband’s determination will help aid his recovery.

She said: “Obviously the goal is to get him home, that’s what we all want, all his family want, and he belongs here with us.” - PA