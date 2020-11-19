Opposition continues to demand McEntee answer questions about Woulfe appointment

Opposition leaders have said they will not relent in demanding Minister for Justice Helen McEntee answer questions in the Dáil about how former attorney general Séamus Woulfe was appointed to the Supreme Court.

A week after The Irish Times first reported that three sitting judges had expressed an interest in the position, the three main Opposition parties all focused on the issue during Leaders Questions in the Dáil on Thursday, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar facing robust questioning on his knowledge of the events that led to Mr Woulfe’s appointment.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told parliamentary colleagues later on Thursday afternoon she would refuse to allow the Government “sit the controversy out”.

“They need to be aware that this issue is not going away until the Minister for Justice comes into the Dáil to answer questions about how four names became one,” she told TDs and Senators at the weekly parliamentary party meeting.

“They are very much mistaken if they think this is going away; and it’s not just Sinn Féin saying that - the opposition are united on this.”

Debate

Earlier in the Dáil, Labour leader Alan Kelly told the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader he was not going to allow the Government close down the debate on the issue.

He said that a full account of what actually occurred would be disclosed and would eventually come out, “slice by slice”. He said the Government’s explanations on why it would not facilitate a debate were “bogus”.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy expressed similar sentiments and said Mr Varadkar was “insulting” in suggesting her party should use its private members’ time to bring up the issue, rather than a formal “question and answer” session with the Minister.

Mr Woulfe was the sole nomination for the position forwarded by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB), which appraises the suitability of barristers to become judges. However, there is a separate method of application for sitting judges who wish to move to a higher court. They express an interest to the Attorney General and their interest is then retained on file in the Department of Justice. There is a third list of judges who are eligible for promotion but who have not explicitly expressed an interest.

When a vacancy arises, the Minister for Justice evaluates all the candidates, including sitting judges and those who come through the JAAB process. The Irish Times has been told by former senior members of government that it was normal practice for the minister for the day to discuss the candidates with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Attorney General and the leaders of other coalition parties.

In the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Varadkar confirmed that Ms McEntee had only discussed Mr Woulfe’s name to him and not specifically mentioned any of the three judges who had expressed an interest. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have also said Mr Woulfe’s name was the only one mentioned to them.

“I was not aware exactly who was on each list or what their names were and I would never be particularly aware of that in the course of my three years as taoiseach,” said the Tánaiste.

Attorney General

Mr Varadkar did seem to leave open the possibility Ms McEntee might have suggested other names with Attorney General Paul Gallagher. His Office has not answered any questions on this issue.

“What happens is the Minister for Justice looks at the three lists, discusses it with the Attorney General, makes a recommendation, discusses it with the Tánaiste, the Taoiseach and the other party leaders…and brings one name to Cabinet,” Mr Varadkar told the Dáíl on Thursday.

The Government has insisted Ms McEntee has followed the procedure laid down in the Cabinet handbook, but the Opposition has claimed she failed to do so, because she did not alert the most senior members of the Cabinet that three judges besides Mr Woulfe had expressed an interest in the position.

The Cabinet handbook notes that for appointments to the judiciary, “the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, any other Party Leader in Government, the Minister for Finance and Attorney General should be informed, in advance, of proposals to make such appointments.”

At a meeting of the Dáil Business Committee on Thursday morning, Government chief whip Jack Chambers said no time would be allotted to the matter in the Chamber next week.

One Opposition source said it represented the first time since the new Dáil was convened that a request

for speaking time or statements has been flatly refused by the three Coalition parties.

“It is the first time they have held the ground and said they will not allow a statement,” said the source.

It also emerged that Ms McEntree’s scheduled appearance in the Dáíl to answer priority questions relating to her Department has been put back to December, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue taking her place.

Government sources said the swap was done because Mr McConalogue was to travel to Brussels on EU business in September.

Opposition claim

But the Opposition has claimed it is another ruse by the Government to shield the beleaguered Minister for Justice from close questioning on the process surrounding the appointment of Mr Woulfe.

Mr Kelly has also raised the question as to when Mr Martin was told Mr Woulfe had come through the JAAB process. He said Mr Varakdar had told him during government negotiations before he became Taoiseach. Ms McEntee has not disclosed when she informed Mr Martin she was recommending Mr Woulfe to Cabinet.

At the Sinn Féin meeting, Ms McDonald told her colleagues “no credible basis” had been advanced for the impeachment of Mr Woulfe. She also said the process could have tied the Oireachtas up in legal knots for a prolonged period of time.

She continued that the appointment of judges should be transparent and open.

“Thus far, the Government has reached for every lame excuse under the sun to avoid answering questions about this matter,” she said.