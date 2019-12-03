Only 11% of sex crimes reported in 2018 were solved by Garda

Only one in ten sexual offences reported to the Garda last year have been solved, new data from the Central Statistics Office reveals.

The detection rate for sex crimes, of 11 per cent, is the lowest of any crime type. In other crime categories the Garda has a much better record, with detection rates of up to 85 per cent.

The highest rate of detection, at 85 per cent, is for drugs offences. The detection rate for murder-manslaughter is 72 per cent.

The figures form part of the new CSO recorded crime detection statistics following controversy over the accuracy of record keeping by the Garda.

More to follow...