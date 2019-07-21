One person ‘seriously injured’ as car drives into crowd at Dundalk cemetery

One person has been seriously injured after a car drove into a crowd in a cemetery in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Several other people received minor injuries during the incident, according to gardaí.

Several hundred people were gathered in St Patrick’s cemetery on Sunday for the annual blessing of the graves ceremony when the incident occurred.

Simon Conroy was one member of the public who witnessed the incident, and told The Irish Times a car drove into the cemetery, and then accelerated towards the main stage. After colliding with a number of people, the car turned around and sped back out of the area, he said.

The car’s engine revved loudly as it drove towards the stage set up at the front of the service, and the collision appeared “intentional,” Mr Conroy said.

The incident took place shortly before 4pm, not long after the service had started.

A number of ambulances arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to treat those injured.

Shortly after the car drove into the crowd, organisers put out a call on the sound system for any gardaí present to come to the main stage.

Mr Conroy said the collision was “very frightening,” and it was fortunate more people had not been seriously injured.

“There were a lot of children crying, it was frightening. In the moments afterwards there was a lot of confusion,” he said. People were first told to remain where they were, and were then told to disperse, he said.

He described seeing the car drive up towards the stage where the priest was speaking, before accelerating towards the crowd. The car’s engine was at “full tilt” as it drove into the crowd, he said.

“The graveyard was full of people,” he said, estimating there may have been up to 1,000 gathered for the service.