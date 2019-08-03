One man killed, two injured after being struck by vehicle outside Belfast cemetery

A 70-year-old man has died after a stolen car hit pedestrians outside a Belfast City Cemetery, the PSNI has confirmed.

Seamus Conlon had been attending a funeral when he was struck by the Vauxhall Vectra on Saturday.

Ch Insp Gary Reid said: “Three men were struck by a stolen Vauxhall Vectra outside the city cemetery just after midday.

“70-year-old Seamus Conlon has sadly passed away and two other men are still being treated in hospital. Their conditions are described as serious.”

He added that a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving and driving when unfit. - PA