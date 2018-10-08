One man fatally stabbed, second seriously injured in Co Cork

A murder investigation has begun after one man was fatally stabbed and a second man seriously injured during an incident in a house in Macroom in Co Cork this morning.

The decased and the injured man are understood to be brothers .The deceased is 44 and from Clonakilty in west Cork.

Paramedics were called to a house in the town after 2am but one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A woman in her 50s was found at the scene and was taken to hospital. Gardaí hope she will be able to assist them with their inquiries.

The scene remains cordoned-off pending the arrival of a pathologist from the State’s pathologist’s office.

Gardaí are also conducting door-to-door inquiries at the scene.

The stabbing happened in a house at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at about 2am.