Oireachtas ‘might want to consider’ protected disclosures regulation – Charleton

Politicians may want to consider whether there are problems with the law on protected disclosures, Mr Justice Peter Charleton has said in his tribunal report.

The terms of reference of the tribunal asked him to investigate claims made in protected disclosures made in 2016 by Sgt Maurice McCabe and Supt Dave Taylor.

The disclosures caused a huge controversy at the time and led to calls for the resignation of the then garda commissioner, Nóirín O’Sullivan. The tribunal has now rejected the allegations against her as contained in the disclosures.

At the time the disclosures were made, Mr Justice Charleton noted, they were “promptly disclosed, inter alia, to public representatives and journalists working in the media”.

“This constituted not merely an ignition switch, but the accelerant use to inflame public opinion in relation to the matters concerned.”

The publication of the disclosures led to “deep public concern as to the nature of the alleged wrongdoing being revealed, the identity of the whistleblowers and other relevant details, at a time when it must be certain that the persons accused of the relevant wrongdoing and the proper authority had little or no opportunity to consider the impact of these disclosures and how they might be appropriately addressed.”

Mr Justice Charleton said the Oireachtas might want to consider whether regulations were needed for the use of protected disclosures to deal with this type of issue.

“In short, did the Oireachtas intend that the provisions of the 2014 act should be used in this way or not?”