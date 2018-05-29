O’Sullivan ‘surprised’ at appointment of Supt Taylor

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has said she was “surprised” at the appointment of Superintendent Dave Taylor as head of the Garda Press Office.

Ms O’Sullivan, has begun giving evidence at the Charleton Tribunal at Dublin Castle for the second time. She is responding to allegations made by Supt Taylor of a smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

She has denied the allegations.

Ms O’Sullivan, who resigned last year, was asked by Tribunal counsel Kathleen Leader if she regarded Mr Taylor a suitable appointment as head of the press office.

She responded by saying his appointment was a decision for then Garda commissioner Martin Callinan.

“It came as a surprise as his background was in the liaison protection section,” she said.

Asked if there may have been more suitable candidates she said Supt Taylor “would not have experience in that type of environment or in dealing with major crime scenes”.

She said she would have used different criteria than Mr Callinan. She would have looked at people used to engaging with major crime scenes and who understood the complexity of investigation and preserving the integrity of operations, she said.

She also said she would seek people who understood community relationships and the impact events had on communities.

Public Accounts Committee

Turning to when the Public Accounts Committee began considering the penalty points issue, she maintained that Mr Callinan had not personalised his response to Sgt McCabe.

“Mr Callinan was very concerned about the issues put in the public domain and the impact it had on the organisation and the impact that it would have on individual members of the public who would be named in the public domain,” she said.

Supt Taylor has said in his protected disclosure that he was ordered by Mr Callinan to conduct the smear campaign and that Ms O’Sullivan was aware of it.

Sgt McCabe has also made a protected disclosure about the claim, based on what he was told by Supt Taylor.

The tribunal is currently examining the disclosures. Mr Callinan denies having ordered a smear campaign.