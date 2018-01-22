O’Sullivan says gardaí were ‘punch drunk’ from allegations

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has begun giving evidence before the Disclosures Tribunal.

Ms O’Sullivan, who announced her resignation last September after less than three years in the post, told counsel for the tribunal that when she took over as acting commissioner her main priority was to restore trust in the force which “had fallen to an all time low”.

She said garda members were “punch drunk from being pilloried in media and other places”.

The tribunal, also known as the Charleton tribunal, is investigating if Ms O’Sullivan tried to use “unjustified grounds” to try to discredit Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins commission hearings. The commission was set up in 2015 to investigate a series of claims by Sgt McCabe of malpractice in the Garda, including the quashing of penalty points by certain officers.

Addressing the tribunal on Monday, Ms O’Sullivan said one of her first acts on becoming garda commissioner was to restore Sgt Maurice McCabe’s access to the Garda Pulse System which had previously been revoked.

Following the publication of the Guerin report into matters at Ballieboro Garda Station, she met with Sgt McCabe and offered him the opportunity to appoint a senior garda with whom he was comfortable to examine workplace issues which were affecting him.

“When I took over I made it an imperative to support whistleblowers,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

She said she “set the tone from the top” by voicing her support for whistleblowers at a graduation speech for members of the garda reserve in 2014.

Ms O’Sullivan told counsel for the tribunal that she saw the O’Higgins commission as an opportunity to get to the bottom of accusations of corruption and malpractice which she felt were severly undermining the public repuation of the Garda.

Ms O’Sullivan said she was not satisfied with the level of garda preparation for the commission. Nor was she happy with delays in disclosure and the delays in hiring a legal team to represented the Garda.

She said she appointed Chief Supt Fergus Healy to liase between her and the Commission.

When asked about what instructions she gave to Chief Supt Healy, she said she instructed that the commission should be assisted in establishing the facts behind Sgt McCabe’s allegations.

Ms O’Sullivan told counsel she did not know what exactly the O’Higgins commission would be dealing with first.

False allegation

The chairman of the tribunal Mr Justice Peter Charleton said last week Ms O’Sullivan did not try to use a false allegation of child sex abuse against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to discredit him at O’Higgins. He said the only matter that remained for the tribunal, therefore, was whether the then commissioner tried to use other “unjustified grounds” to try to discredit Sgt McCabe.

The commission hearings were held in private during 2015 at a time when Ms O’Sullivan was expressing public support for Sgt McCabe and for whistleblowers.

Chief Supt Healy has told the tribunal that in the days prior to its first sitting in May 2015, the commissioner’s legal team met him and other senior officers and formed the view that Sgt McCabe’s motivation and credibility would have to be challenged. He was asked by Colm Smyth SC to get instructions from Ms O’Sullivan that this should be done.

During the consultations the legal team asked what had “triggered” the complaints that had been made by Sgt McCabe, Chief Supt Healy told Kathleen Leader, for the tribunal. Chief Supt Healy could not tell the tribunal what was said at consultations with Supt Noel Cunningham and Chief Supt Colm Rooney, as they had not waived the legal privilege that covered their consultations with the legal team.

Chief Supt Healy said he managed to get Ms O’Sullivan on the phone on the evening of May 14th, 2015, the day the commission hearings began. He told her of the recommendation by the legal team that they be allowed explore the issue of Sgt McCabe’s motivation and credibility. Ms O’Sullivan said that if counsel wanted to “go down that road”, they could. He conveyed this to Mr Smyth the following morning.

Chief Supt Healy completed his evidence on Monday morning before Ms O’Sullivan was called to testify.