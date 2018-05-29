O’Sullivan ‘never saw file’ containing allegations against Sgt McCabe

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullvan has told the Charleton Tribunal she could not recall historical or sexual allegations against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe being discussed in her presence until the O’Higgins Commission got underway in late 2014.

She also told the Tribunal she had never seen a file containing an erroneous sexual allegation which was submitted to her office when she was Commissioner in 2014.

Ms O’Sullivan, who resigned last year, is responding to allegations made by Superintendent Taylor of a smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe. She has denied the allegations.

Ms O’Sullivan was asked by Tribunal counsel Kathleen Leader about her knowledge of private discussions involving former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan, and of other communications, relating to historical allegations made in 2007 by a Miss D that Sgt McCabe had sexually assaulted her, when she was a child almost a decade before that.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed there should be no prosecution as there was no evidence an offence had taken place, and if what had been alleged had actually occurred, it would have amounted to nothing more than horseplay.

Major error

In a major error in 2014, other very serious sexual allegations were later wrongly ascribed by Tusla as forming part of this Miss D case. It took a long period of time for that error, which affected Sgt McCabe, to be corrected.

Asked about her knowledge of these matters, Ms O’Sullivan told the Tribunal she had no memory or recollection of hearing it from the time she dealt with it as an assistant commissioner in 2008 to the beginning of the O’Higgins Commission inquiry in 2014.

Ms Leader brought her through a series of hand-written notes from management meetings at a time when Ms O’Sullivan was deputy commissioner.

“I have read the evidence and seen the notes and I don’t remember the D allegations were ever mentioned at those meeting in my presence,” she said.

Ms Leader suggested it was unrealistic Ms O’Sullivan had heard nothing about the Miss D allegations in conversation before the O’Higgins Commission, including conversations Mr Callinan had around the fringes of a PAC meeting in 2014, or at meetings.

“I have no recollection of it being discussed in my presence. Sometimes I am in or out of the meeting or late for the meeting.”

False allegations

Later, Ms Leader directed her to correspondence received in her office when she was commissioner about Sergeant McCabe, an attachment which included reference to the details of the false allegations wrongly ascribed to the whistleblower.

The private secretary in her office, Superintendent Frank Walsh has previously given evidence to the Tribunal that he showed the file to the then commissioner. She said she had heard his evidence but had no recollection of seeing it. She pointed to the response letter being of a pro forma type, saying it was her normal practice to give specific instructions when she read such documents.

“I am very conscious that if I had seen a document like this and read it in its entirety and I would have been aware from my reading of it and experience from 2008 that there was a different synopsis of events.”

Asked why the Tusla notification in relation to Miss D was not brought to her attention by the assistant commissioner dealing with it, she said he had never mentioned it to her and she was not aware of those false allegations.

‘Personal security’

She did not agree with Ms Leader when she said there was a bit of a theme emerging where everything related to the Ms D case was wiped from memory. She also disagreed it was “inconceivable” that the case did not form part of the discourse.

Ms Leader also brought Ms O’Sullivan through phone records showing her communications with Supt Taylor and journalist Paul Williams in the run-up to the publication in of interviews he conducted with Miss D in May 2014.

Ms O’Sullivan said she had never spoken to Mr Williams about the Miss D case and the thrust of her contact with him “related to matter of concern about personal security arrangements (for him)”.

Asked about a text exchange with him around the time of the article, she said she could say for definite it was not about the Miss D case.

The Tribunal counsel also asked about a report by RTÉ crime correspondent Paul Reynolds with leaked details of the O’Higgins Commissioner report, which was broadcast days before its publication.

Regular contact

Ms O’Sullivan said she knew Mr Reynolds for 30 years and they had “grown up together” in their respective professions and said she had relatively regular contact with him.

She said she had no communications with the RTÉ reporter in advance of, or at the time, the report was published.

Earlier Ms O’Sullivan had said she was surprised at Superintendent Dave Taylor’s appointment as head of the Garda press office.

Asked if he was a suitable appointment as head of the press office, Ms O’Sullivan responded by saying his appointment was a decision for then Garda commissioner Martin Callinan.

“It came as a surprise as his background was in the liaison protection section.”

Asked did she regard if there may have been more suitable candidates she said that Supt Taylor “would not have experience in that type of environment or in dealing with major crime scenes”.