No injuries reported after shots fired at house in north Belfast

Police are investigating following a report that shots were fired at a house in north Belfast.

The incident in the New Lodge Place area was reported around 6.45pm on Saturday.

No-one was in the house at the time, the PSNI said in a statement.

Police are on scene in the New Lodge Place area of north Belfast after it was reported shots were fired at a house in the area. pic.twitter.com/WWFkhIPvM8 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) November 23, 2019

Insp David McBride has appealed for anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

“The incident was reported to us shortly before 6.45pm,” he said. “There was no one in the house at the time and, thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone with information which may help our investigation, or anyone who was in the area around this time and witnessed any suspicious activity, including persons or vehicles, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1342 23/11/19.” – PA