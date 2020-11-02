Nine face criminal charges after being caught with fireworks this year

Nine people are facing criminal charges after being caught with illegal fireworks this year, according to the Garda.

Gardaí have also seized €35,490 worth of fireworks so far this year under Operation Tombola. This is an increase on 2019, when €30,901 worth were seized during the whole year.

Nine people have been charged or summoned to court in relation to fireworks, while another 42 youth referrals have been handed out.

“Even though Halloween is over, An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public about the dangers posed by fireworks. Each year, many people, including children, suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries,” the Garda said in a statement.

“The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal. It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State, and gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.”

Yearly initiative

Operation Tombola is a yearly initiative to reduce public order issues and anti-social behaviour during the Halloween period.

The operation was brought forward in Dublin this year, due to the increased presence of fireworks there. It launched in early September in the capital, a month before its rollout nationally.

“Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources,” the Garda said.

“They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing.”