Nine arrests follow Garda searches in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary

Some 200 Garda members carried out 60 raids targeting suspected organised criminals in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary with nine suspects arrested to date.

Documents related to bank accounts, properties and other assets have been seized along with a quantity of cash and some property suspected to represent the proceeds of crime.

The major operation, believed to be the single biggest operation by the Garda this year, began early on Wednesday and was continuing through the day.

Some 170 gardaí from the Garda divisions across the three counties carried out the raids supported by armed gardaí from specialist units – the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit — and colleagues from a number of Dublin-based units specialising in tackling organised crime.

The search was also backed by significant support from the Defence Forces, including the Army Helicopter along with Army bomb disposal experts and Army search engineers.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) was also involved along with the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Garda’s serious crimes squad.

The raids, under Operation Coronation, which were carried out from 6am, and targeted members of organised crime gangs based in Limerick with members and criminal associates also living in Clare and Tipperary.

“Operation Coronation was established to target organised criminality in Limerick city and its environs,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement.

“This operation is targeting organised extended criminality, drug trafficking and the financial returns achieved from this type of activity through money laundering.

“The Garda National Bureau of Fraud Investigation and the Security and Intelligence Section at Garda HQ to address the accumulation of wealth by those engaged in serious and ongoing criminality.”

The targeting of the gang criminals forms part of the Limerick Divisional crime strategy and was conducted under the new divisional policing model, which is reducing the number of Garda divisions around the Republic and increasing the serious crime investigation function in each enlarged division. More to follow.