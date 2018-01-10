Nightclub, retail business and property purchase at centre of Cab inquiry

The purchase of property in Dublin and Spain, including a nightclub, is at the centre of a major Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) inquiry that led to nine searches on Wednesday.

Gardaí are trying to establish if the nightclub in Spain and a property in Dublin’s south inner city was purchased with the proceeds of crime.

The chief suspect is linked to two businesses; the nightclub in Spain and a retail outlet in Dublin.

Garda sources said a lengthy investigation would be required to determine how much of the suspect’s wealth was derived from those businesses and how much came from other, criminal, activities.

The suspect is linked to the Kinahan drug dealing and money laundering gang. He is based in Dublin but also spends time in Spain.

As part of a series of surprise searches on Wednesday gardaí visited nine properties, including solicitors and accountants offices. Documents related to the suspect’s business interests and property transactions were seized.

A leisure business in Dublin linked to the suspect was also visited and searched by the Garda team.

The nine searches took place in Rialto, Dun Laoghaire, Francis St and other locations in the city centre.

Two gold Rolex watches were also discovered as well as €4,500 in cash, mobile phones, a drone and recording equipment.

Gardaí are viewing video footage shot from the drone to establish if it was being used for any criminal purpose.

The main focus of the searches was the seizure of the documentation. No arrests were made.