NI political impasse having ‘adverse impact’ on peace, report warns

The absence of a Northern Executive and Assembly has had a “major adverse impact” on plans to tackle paramilitarism in Northern Ireland, the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC)

In its first annual report, published on Tuesday, the commission said more than 20 years since the Belfast Agreement, paramilitarism remains a “stark reality” in Northern Ireland.

It hoped that in its 2019 report that it would be “in a position to show evidence of greater disruption of paramilitary activity”.

The commission was established in August last year by the British and Irish governments under the terms of the Fresh Start Agreement between the then five Northern Executive parties in November 2015. It was designed to report on progress towards ending paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland.

Unlike the disbanded Independent Monitoring Commission, it does not provide operational assessments on the status and threat level from republican and loyalist paramilitary organisations.

The four commissioners are solicitor John McBurney and former leader of the Women’s Coalition party, Professor Monica McWilliams, who were nominated by the Northern Ireland Executive; former senior Department of Foreign Affairs official Tim O’Connor, nominated by the Irish Government; and former US peace envoy Dr Mitchell Reiss, nominated by the British government.

The commissioners reported that “nobody should be under any illusion” how serious was the absence of a Northern Executive in combatting paramilitarism. “A key factor in bringing paramilitarism to an end and achieving community transformation is political leadership,” they said.

Significant impediment

They said the collapse of the powersharing in January 2017 had a “major adverse impact” on tackling paramilitarism, while adding: “The absence of the structures of political leadership in Northern Ireland over the past two years has been a significant impediment in terms of implementing that task.”

They said Brexit was a “major background factor” and that the resultant uncertainty was having an impact on efforts to restore the Executive.

In compiling its report, the commission was presented with a general remit by a three-person panel created under the Fresh Start Agreement – the panel comprised Mr McBurney, Prof McWilliams and former Assembly speaker and Independent Monitoring Commission member Lord Alderdice.

The report said that since the Fresh Start Agreement, there was now “a comprehensive and credible pathway to a more positive peace that includes the ending of paramilitarism as well as sustained investment in communities that have fallen behind”.

It said that dealing with paramilitarism required a twin-track approach, “tackling systemic issues at community level alongside a criminal justice response”.

“Bringing paramilitarism to an end and tackling the deep systemic issues that affect communities where the paramilitaries operate are significant challenges and their achievement will require public buy-in and public confidence in the measures needed to address them,” they said.

Vulnerable

The IRC referred to funding of £12 million provided by the Tackling Paramilitarism Board – another outcome of Fresh Start – to support areas such as west, north and east Belfast, Larne, Lurgan and Carrickfergus, which are viewed as vulnerable to paramilitary influence.

They stressed, however, that there must be “careful and robust governance around funding” to ensure the money does “reach the hands of those involved in paramilitary activity and criminality”.

The commissioners further referred to the link between deprivation and paramilitary actions such as “punishment” shootings and beating. They noted how out of the North’s 462 electoral wards, “some form of paramilitary incident has taken place in 218 of them”.

The commissioners said as part of their work they got public feedback that “there are not enough dedicated and visible neighbourhood police officers serving those communities most adversely impacted by paramilitary activity”.

They also noted that there are proposals that could allow paramilitaries to adopt children and that the Executive, should it be reformed, had made a commitment so that ex-paramilitary prisoners could possibly get visas to visit the United States.