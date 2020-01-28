Newcastle tragedy: Father says ‘every breath is a struggle’ after deaths of children

The father of three children who were found dead in their home in west Dublin on Friday night has said they had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them and that “every breath is a struggle”.

In a statement released by Andrew McGinley on Tuesday morning, he said: “There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

“To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

Conor (9), Carla (3) and Darragh McGinley (7) with their father Andrew McGinley. The children were found dead in a house in Co Dublin on Friday night. Handout photograph: Andrew McGinley/An Garda Síochána.

“The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) were discovered in their home Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on Friday.

The children’s mother, Deirdre Morley, remains in Tallaght Hospital. The nurse was found by a taxi-driver in a disorientated condition near her house on Friday evening.

Doctors have warned investigators they will not be able to interview Ms Morley until her condition improves significantly. It is understood that, although the woman remains seriously ill, she is expected to survive.

A Garda source said the investigation is a murder inquiry “in all but name” but that it is unlikely to be officially designated as such until gardaí speak to Ms Morley.

Flowers are seen outside the McGinley family’s home in Newcastle, Co Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins.

Gardaí believe the children were drugged, possibly with a sedative, before being suffocated. Investigations will centre on what medication was in the house at the time.

Ms Morley worked at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin before going on stress related leave several months ago.

The children’s bodies were discovered by emergency workers along with a note stating “don’t go upstairs” and “call 999”. It is understood that another note was later found expressing concern about the children’s futures.