New Garda commissioner says use of ‘hoods’ in housing protest ‘not correct’

The wearing of “hoods” by some gardaí during a housing protest in Dublin this week was “not correct”, according to new Garda commissioner Drew Harris.

In his first major comment on a policing operation since taking up the post at the start of this month, Mr Harris commended gardaí for their restraint in the face of physical, verbal and racial abuse at the policing operation in inner city Dublin but conceded the use of “hoods” by some gardaí “was not correct”.

In a statement Mr Harris said the hoods, which have been described as balaclavas in the media, are normally only worn under helmets when helmets are required.

“The use of a fire retardant hood by public order officers is a matter for the operational commander on the ground,” he said of those gardaí wearing the hoods at the Take Back the City protest on North Frederick St in Dublin’s north inner city on Tuesday night.

“(Hoods are) designed to protect the safety of our members based on a risk assessment.

“However, the form of dress used at the event was not correct as it is policy that if it deemed necessary to use the hood then it should be used in tandem with a protective helmet.

“A directive has issued today from Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, to re-enforce this requirement to all personnel.”

Mr Harris added he had requested a report from assistant commissioner Pat Leahy of the Dublin Metropolitan Region “to see what lessons can be learnt from the event”.

In a strongly worded statement he praised the gardaí working at the disturbance, during which five arrests were made, saying they performed very well in hostile conditions.

The Garda respected the rights of people to protest peacefully. The force was responsible for ensuring a peaceful protest and also protecting the rights of others carrying out their work; in this case carrying out a High Court order that protestors vacate an occupied office building.

“Our objective with any such operation is to ensure the safety of the public. Every year, An Garda Síochána polices a wide-range of lawful protests in this manner,” he said.

“In relation to this specific incident, whilst preserving peace and public order, a graduated response was taken in line with the prevailing circumstances.

“At the start of this event, An Garda Síochána deployed three community policing officers to oversee the safe compliance of a High Court order.

“As the atmosphere at the event grew more tense, a small number of public order officers were deployed to ensure public safety.

“Members of An Garda Síochána showed restraint in the face of physical and verbal abuse from a very small minority.

“And I condemn the racist abuse suffered by an individual member of An Garda Síochána working at the event.

The people who had occupied the building left the building peacefully in accordance with the High Court order.

“Subsequent to this, a small crowd failed to leave the area despite repeated warnings from An Garda Síochána under the Public Order Act and five people were arrested.”