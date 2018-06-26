New Garda chief’s father was killed in an IRA car bombing almost 30 years ago

The new Garda commissioner Drew Harris is a 53-year-old senior PSNI officer who joined that organisation when it was the RUC.

He comes to the job as commissioner having spent all but two years of his professional policing career in Northern Ireland.

The only interruption to that service was a two-year secondment with Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland.

Currently the PSNI Deputy Chief Constable, he will take up his post as Garda Commissioner in September.

His move from the PSNI into the Garda is groundbreaking and one that will be greeted with surprise in Garda circles.

The force has no history whatever of recruiting police officers from other organisations.

An exchange scheme put in place for Garda and PSNI members, to allow members of either organisation be seconded into the other for periods, has witnessed very modest take up down the years.

However, with the PSNI having undergone transformative change in the period Harris has been in the organisation, he has been hired to lead the Garda organisation on a similar path of reform.

Recruitment

Indeed, in advertising the post the Policing Authority - and the Public Appointments Service which ran the recruitment process - did not regard policing experience as a prerequisite.

Change management experience was seen as a much more significant skill.

And while the appointment of a PSNI member to the most senior Garda post will been seen as controversial in some quarters, Harris is no stranger to enduring controversy around his appointments.

When he was promoted to his current role, Sinn Féin’s Caitríona Ruane withdrew from the Policing Board panel that would go on to select Harris, saying she believed the process may have been compromised.

However, this was rejected and Harris, regarded as a modest and quiet officer, won the contest and went on to take up the role of PSNI Deputy Chief Constable. He will be in that job for four years by the time he steps down to become the next commissioner of An Garda Síochána in September.

How Sinn Féin in the Republic greet his appointment, and possibly work with him if they are in Government after the next election, will be fascinating.

Some in the party resented Harris for the 2014 arrest of Gerry Adams, in connection with the 1972 abduction and disappearance by murder of Jean McConville.

While Harris coming from the RUC to the top Garda job will be regarded by some as culturally jarring, if an outside candidate was to be favoured the PSNI is perhaps not an unusual choice.

Harris would, for example, know many of the senior officers across the Garda organisation. He would have developed an understanding of how the Garda works and developed relationships with senior Garda officers as both police forces have worked together on cross-border policing and anti-terrorism operations.

Indeed, the biggest threat to the securing of the Republic and the North are one and the same; dissident republicans rather than international terrorism.

The appointment of Harris to the top Garda job comes after years of crisis in the force. The last two commissioners - Martin Callinan and Noirin O’Sullivan - retired with no notice under pressure, mostly as a result of allegations brought forward by Sgt Maurice McCabe and an alleged smear campaign against him.

The Charleton Tribunal, which is close to concluding, will determine if the allegations against Callinan and O’Sullivan were true.

The vacancy Harris is set to fill as Garda commissioner arises because of O’Sullivan’s departure last September. She has since secured a new post as director of strategic partnerships for Europe with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)

In her absence Deputy Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin has stepped up to become acting Garda commissioner. And while he was set to retire this year he has been granted an extension to continue leading the Garda until September when Drew Harris arrives.

Harris comes into the Garda, not only after a very stormy period, but at a time when great change is underway in the force. The organisation is currently in the middle of the biggest accelerated recruitment drive, for both gardaí and civilians, in the modern era.

Vast reforms across all areas of policing and resourcing have been recommended by the Garda Inspectorate. A modernisation and reform programme, formulated and begun by Noirin O’Sullivan, is still underway. It is based on the Inspectorate’s proposals.

In appointing Harris, the Government clearly believes he is the man to manage the reforms, which will take his full five-year term, and perhaps another five years.

Drew Harris’s new role will carry a total salary over €1.25 million over the five years; some €250,000 per year.

A married man with four children, he has almost 16 years’ experience in senior management roles in the PSNI.

Before becoming Deputy Chief Constable in 2014 he was Assistant Chief Constable and would have worked closely with MI5.

As assistant chief constable, a position he was appointed to in 2006, he was in command of the PSNI Crime Operations Department which included the PSNI’s intelligence branch, major investigation teams and specialist operations branch - all at the coal face of combating and solving terrorism and other serious crimes.

During his term in service he has undertaken a number of continuous professional development courses, including Strategic Command, Leadership in International Counter Terrorism and the FBI National Executive Institute course.

He holds an MA in Criminology from the Institute of Criminology at Cambridge University and a BA in Politics and Economics from the Open University.

He is from a policing family; his father murdered in an IRA bombing at the height of the Troubles in the North.

RUC Supt Alwyn Harris was killed in October, 1989, in a targeted attack intended for him.

A Semtex car bomb exploded under the family Vauxhall Carlton while he and his wife were driving to a Sunday church service.

Drew Harris’s mother survived the blast that killed his 51-year-old father on the way to a Harvest Thanksgiving service near their home in Lisburn.

Sinead McSweeney, a former senior media official in the PSNI and then the Garda, once spoke in very favourable terms of Harris and the fact he was a man to reach out over the sectarian divide despite the murder of his father.

At times she witnessed occasions when others “didn’t want to look him in the eye and he was the one who put out his hand to them”.

She continued: “He was one of the people I met who impressed me for their ability - despite their own personal experience - to work with whoever they needed to achieve what was best for Northern Ireland.

“He isn’t just a fabulous police officer, but one of the most decent human beings I worked with in Northern Ireland.”

He has been described in the past as quite, calm and a very professional officer with an understated style of leadership.