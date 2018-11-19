New appeal for information on Robert Sheehan’s murder in 2012

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information over the death of Robert Sheehan who was shot dead at a wedding six years ago.

Mr Sheehan was 21 when he was shot several times in a carpark in Bunratty, Co Clare on September 2nd, 2012 at 3.40am.

Det Sgt Kevin O’Hagan from Shannon Garda station said on Monday investigators were again asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“It is now over six years since Robert’s murder,” he said.

“Do you have knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting or following the shooting? You might have information that you may previously have felt you could not come forward with but now with the passage of time, you may believe that now the time is right to share that information.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family.”

Mr Sheehan was from Moyross, Co Limerick and was the father of one child.

Sgt O’Hagan said calls to Crimestoppers were anonymous and callers did not need to leave their name or address.

The incident will feature on Crimecall programme on RTÉ One television on Monday at 9.30pm.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.