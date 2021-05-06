New app allows gardaí on beat instant access to intelligence and databases

An “active mobility app” which allows individual gardaí on the beat instant access to Garda intelligence and databases, has been described by the force as “the biggest change to policing in Ireland in 20 years”.

The Active Mobility App, which has been trialed by the Garda Roads Policing Unit for the last two years, gives “every Garda the ability to be technically a data station”, according to assistant commissioner David Sheahan.

Mr Sheahan said the force will this week double the number of apps on Garda- issued mobile phones, bringing to 5,000 the number of gardaí on patrol who will have instant access to intelligence circulars, information stored on the Garda Pulse system, information shared by the Police Service of Northern Ireland as well as databases relating to driver, licensing and vehicle records.

Gardaí showcased the system on the R455 between Naas and Newbridge in Co Kildare on Thursday morning, using hand-held devices to scan the registrations of passing vehicles and checking them against databases provided by the NCTS, the insurance industry and roads safety authorities, among others.

While a number of drivers had their vehicles seized as a result, Mr Sheahan was keen to stress the wider implications of the mobile devices beyond roads policing units. “Our vision for every Garda to be equipped with a mobile device in their pocket so they scan be active in the community without going back to the station [to check records] has now been realized,” he said.