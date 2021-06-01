New Anti-Corruption Unit investigates allegations of drug use by Garda members

The new Garda Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating several allegations of drug-taking by members of the force, it is understood.

New drug-testing procedures are being developed within the Garda, members of which will soon be subject to drug testing in the way Defence Forces members are.

There will be “no tolerance” for corruption by Garda members, including taking drugs or gardaí abusing their position for sexual gain, the senior Garda officer at the head of the unit said.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Clavin was speaking at the launch of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit and some of its policies which were published on Tuesday.

Mr Clavin said drug-taking would not be tolerated and drug tests would be introduced into the recruitment process when any candidate was seeking a job in the Garda.

Serving officers will also be tested for drugs, with those tests due to begin within six months.

Following a number of cases in which Garda members were investigated for allegations of sexual relationships with victims or witnesses, some of them vulnerable, the new anti-corruption bureau will also focus on this area.

The bureau’s new policy relating to a Garda member abusing their power for sexual gain stated there would often be an “imbalance of power” between gardaí and those they deal with, and that “situational vulnerability” may arise for members of the public.

There would be no tolerance of gardaí who took advantage of those dynamics as it was a very serious abuse of power, it said.