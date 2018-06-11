Negative briefing on McCabe ‘didn’t happen with me’, says journalist

A journalist with the Irish edition of the Sunday Times has told the Charleton tribunal that he was never briefed negatively about whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

John Mooney is one of 11 journalists whom the former head of the Garda press office, Supt Dave Taylor, has said he spoke with as part of an alleged smear campaign.

Mr Mooney told Diarmuid McGuinness SC, for the tribunal, that he was never briefed by Supt Taylor, or any other member of An Garda Síochána, to suggest that Sgt McCabe was involved in child abuse or anything like that.

“That didn’t happen with me,” he said.

The tribunal is investigating Supt Taylor’s claim that he was ordered by the then commissioner, Martin Callinan, to smear Sgt McCabe and that this was known at the time to the then deputy commissioner, Nóirín O’Sullivan. Both officers have rejected Supt Taylor’s claim.

A number of the journalists named by Supt Taylor, including Conor Lally, crime and security editor with The Irish Times, have said they never received negative briefings about Sgt McCabe. Others are yet to give evidence.

Mr Mooney said both former commissioners had threatened to sue him at various times and he did not think they would be passing on confidential information to him with a view to maligning anyone.

Historic allegation

The tribunal has heard that in 2006 Sgt McCabe was the subject of an accusation of historical child sex abuse from the daughter of a Garda colleague. The matter was investigated and the Director of Public Prosecutions decided there was no basis for a charge. The office said that the event described, even if it had occurred, would not have constituted a crime.

Michael McDowell SC, for Sgt McCabe, said Debbie McCann, crime correspondent with the Irish Mail on Sunday, has said that she would not consider it negative briefing if Supt Taylor had confirmed to her facts about the 2006 accusation. He asked if Mr Mooney agreed.

Mr Mooney said it would depend on the way the information was relayed to you. He said he believed accusations of sexual assault were best left to the authorities to deal with and were not suitable for journalistic inquiry.

Mr McDowell said it was his view that Supt Taylor had been involved in negative briefing when he confirmed to crime journalist Paul Williams facts about the 2006 allegation. The tribunal chairman, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, said there was a difference between calumny, which involved claims that were not true, and detraction, which involved negative but true information being conveyed to a person had no business knowing it.

Asked for his view, Mr Mooney said the issue was whether the matter was published. Mr Justice Charleton said he believed that made sense.

Grievance

Mr Mooney told John Ferry BL, for Supt Taylor, that it was never suggested to him that Sgt McCabe had a grievance against Garda management and that that was why he was engaged in whistleblowing. The witness said that crime correspondents knew that Sgt McCabe was correct on the penalty points issue, so there was not much Garda management could do.

He said that in his view articles written by Mr Williams for the Irish Independent in 2014 did not meet the public interest threshold that was set by the Sunday Times. The articles were based on an interview with the woman who had made the complaint against Sgt McCabe in 2006, but did not identify either party. The tribunal has been told that the interview with the woman came about after the woman’s father got in contact with Mr Williams.

Mr Ferry said his client was saying that he was instructed to introduce into conversations with journalists the link between Sgt McCabe’s whistleblowing, and the 2006 allegation. Mr Mooney said most of his communications with Supt Taylor “involved legal threats against me. I don’t think I would have been suitable fodder for a smear campaign”. It is understood this meant references to the threats of legal action by the two former commissioners.

Responding to Mr McGuinness, Mr Mooney said he never saw any evidence of the smear campaign alleged by Supt Taylor. No journalist had ever said to him that he or she was one of the journalists who had heard smears about Sgt McCabe from Garda management.

Eavan Murray, crime correspondent with the Irish Sun, who tried in 2014 to get an interview with the woman who made the 2006 allegation against Sgt McCabe, in the weeks prior Mr Williams conducting the interview, is the next scheduled witness.