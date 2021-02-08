Nóra Quoirin’s family challenge Malaysian inquest ruling

Lawyers acting for the family of Franco-Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin have filed an application for a revision of a Malaysian coroner’s verdict of death by misadventure.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled that no third party was involved in Nóra’s death. She said it was “more probable than not” that Nóra died by misadventure, “ie she had gone out of the Sora House on her own and subsequently got lost in the abandoned palm oil plantation”.

The coroner decided against recording an open verdict, which the Quoirins had requested in their submissions.

Nóra (15) disappeared from a holiday chalet in the Malaysian jungle on the night of August 3rd, 2019.

Her body was found next to a stream about 2km from the Dusun resort in Negeri Sembilan 10 days later.

After a postmortem, Malaysian police said there was no evidence of foul play. They said the cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to a duodenal ulcer complicated with perforation and the bleeding was most likely caused by prolonged hunger and stress.

Nóra’s parents remain convinced that she was abducted.

The lawyer leading the Quoirins’ legal team, Louise Azmi, said the application for a revision of the inquest verdict was filed on February 5th.

“The application invites the learned judge to revise the verdict of misadventure delivered by the Coroner’s Court at Seremban on 4th January, 2021,” Ms Azmi said.

The Quoirin family said they were “utterly disappointed” with the coroner’s verdict and said many questions about Nóra’s disappearance and death remained unanswered.

If the revision application is granted, a high court judge will be appointed to reconsider all of the evidence presented during the inquest. No new documentation, evidence, or witness statements would be introduced.

Nóra had learning and physical disabilities and attended a school for children with special needs. Her parents say she would never have wandered out of the chalet by herself.