Nóirín O’Sullivan tells tribunal she ‘did not trust’ Dave Taylor

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has told the Charleton Tribunal that she transferred Supt Dave Taylor from the Garda press office at the earliest opportunity as she did not trust him.

Asked by tribunal chaireman Mr Justice Peter Charleton why this was the case, she replied that he could clearly not stand her and perhaps she could not stand him.

“I did not trust Supt Taylor and did not feel comfortable in his company,” she said. “The position of press officer is somebody I would have to have close day to day relations with and I would have to implicitly trust.”

Ms O’Sullivan, who resigned as head of the force last year, is before the tribunal to respond to allegations made by Supt Taylor about a smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe. She has denied the allegatoins.

The former commissioner transferred Supt Taylor from the press office to the traffic division three months after her appointment as caretaker commissioner in March 2014.

Asked by Michael McDowell SC, for Sgt McCabe, why she had got rid of him, she said she would not have used that phrase but Supt Taylor was a one of a number of of people moved.

‘Entitled’

“The force had become stagnant. Some of that was people believing they were entitled to remain in office.”

In another intervention, the Mr Justice Charleton said the reality was “you did not trust him. The person who is representing you is someone who you can’t trust. It is very important that there is somebody thre you can trust...and you put that in place.”

Mr Justice Charleton said Supt Taylor’s successor, Supt Paul Moran, seemed to be a “great kind of guy”.

Text communications between Ms O’Sullivan and the Garda’s strategic communications consultant Terry Prone were also disclosed at the tribunal.

In October 2016, after Supt Taylor had made a protected disclosure, Ms O’Sullivan sent a text to Ms Prone, who was named “Tess” in her contacts.

“I took up (Commissioner job) on First March 2014 and moved him (Supt Taylor) at first available opportunity to move him on,” it said.

The text was sent at the time when details of Supt Taylor’s whistleblowing disclosures were made public.

She also referred to “some very interesting tweets from Michael O’Toole of The Star last night wondering when someone will blow the whistle on the misogynistic and vile smear campaign that went on against me.”