Murdered woman was mother of two who worked in Co Derry wine bar

A woman murdered during a brutal attack at her home in the centre of a small Co Derry town was a mother of two who worked at a popular wine bar, her boss has said.

Ludmila Poletelova (61), a Lativian national, had been living in Limavady for a number of years, at an address off Main Street, where she worked at the Classic Wine Bar.

On the advice of police, Kerry Scullion, owner of the bar, declined to answer questions about her employee but said she lived on her own and had two boys.

Ms Poletelova’s body was found at her home on Friday following what police described as a “vicious attack”. It is understood the alarm was raised when she failed to turn up for work.

A postmortem examination established she died as a result of a number of blows to the head.

Ms Poletelova had also volunteered at a local charity shop in the town, according to local Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor Ashleen Scheening.

Limavady has been left “shocked and stunned” by the murder, she said.

“Limavady is a very small town,” said Ms Scheening.

“People tend to know things that are happening on the ground. Somebody will know something. I hope in the coming days, more comes to light.”

Ms Sheening said she was “really conscious of the urgency for people to come forward if they have any information.”

Referring to the killing of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser in the Antrim Glens, in 1988, she said “I wouldn’t like to see this being another unsolved murder of a foreign national. I’m really quite concerned about that.”

Ms Poletelova “had embedded herself very well in the local community”, she added.

Councillor Brenda Chivers said the murder was “absolutely devastating for Ms Poletelova’s family and for the whole town.”

“It is a total shock for everyone. From what I’ve heard she was well known by people in the town.”

On Saturday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said Ms Poletelova’s family had been informed about the murder.

PSNI family liaison officers were supporting them “at what is obviously a shocking and horrific time for them.”

Ms Poletelova had not been seen by friends or neighbours since April 19th, and police are working on retracing her movements over recent days and scouring CCTV footage from shops and businesses in the area, he said.

Mr McGuinness described the murder as a “vicious attack on a woman in her own home – a place where she should have been safe and secure”.

“I want to reassure the local community that we are working round the clock to apprehend the perpetrator,” he said.

“Members of the public will see a greater police presence in the area as a team of detectives carries out investigations close to the property and in Limavady town centre, today and over the weekend. We will have more officers on the ground and mobile patrols in the area.”

The detective also made an urgent appeal to the public for information.