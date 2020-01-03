Murder suspect in gruesome Cork killing may have fled State

Gardaí investigating the murder of a man found dismembered in Cork city are following a definite line of inquiry amid suspicions that a person of interest may have fled the country.

Detectives are liasing with with Interpol and the PSNI concerning the killing of Francis “Frankie” Dunne as they attempt to trace the suspect who may have taken a flight from Belfast to Edinburgh and then on to eastern Europe in the days following the death of the 64-year-old.

Mr Dunne, a father and grandfather, was found dead in a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road on December 28th last.

Gardaí will attempt to secure a European Arrest Warrant in order to question the man about the death. It is understood the suspect had been sleeping rough for a period, but had worked in a suburb on the south of Cork city.

Mr Dunne’s relatives say he had a second family on the streets of Cork city.

“He had another family that he loved too, that family were his friends living in tents, homeless shelters or on the streets of his city Cork,” they said.

Mr Dunne’s body was found at the rear of Castlegreine House at 4pm last Saturday by a man living nearby. His dismembered body had been stripped and was left beneath a bush. His arms and head were subsequently found elsewhere on the property.

‘Brutal murder’

Mr Dunne was last seen alive on December 27th leaving Cork Simon’s homeless centre Clanmornin House on the Boreeenmanna Road.

Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry said every effort must be made to deliver justice for Mr Dunne’s family.

“I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of Francis Dunne. [His] brutal murder has shocked the community,” the Solidarity deputy said.

The results of a postmortem have not been released as yet. Investigating gardaí were obliged to use his fingerprints to identify Mr Dunne as his injuries were so severe.

Gardaí have urged people with information about what happened to come forward. It is unknown if Mr Dunne was killed at the scene or if his body was disposed of on the grounds of the period house but it is clear that he suffered a savage beating and severe trauma sometime between December 27th and 28th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021-4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.