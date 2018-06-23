Murder investigation under way into death of man found in park

Gardaí­ have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in west Dublin on Saturday morning.

They believe 23-year-old Adam Muldoon may have been sleeping rough.

A Garda car Butler Park, Tallaght, on Saturday. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Mr Muldoon’s remains were discovered at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght at around 6.30am on Saturday.

The scene was forensically examined and a postmortem was carried out. Gardaí said the results would not be released for operational reasons.

The scene remains sealed off and searches are continuing.

Speaking at a Garda press briefing at Tallaght Garda station on Saturday afternoon, Supt Ian Lacken said: “We believe he may have been sleeping rough in the general area from time to time.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have been in the park between 11pm last night and 6.30am this morning and to any motorists who may have been travelling along the Cheeverstown Road who may have information to offer to contact us at Tallaght Garda station or on the Garda confidential line,” he said.

Supt Ian Lacken speaking to reporters about the death of a man in Tallaght today at Butler Park. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Mr Muldoon’s body, which was found near a pathway in the park, has since been removed.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Brendan Ferron said he was “saddened at the thought of this man dying in a park in this day and age.”

The community are “shocked and saddened” by the young man’s death, he said.

“Homelessness and people being forced to sleep rough is a major issue in the Tallaght area because of the housing crisis,” he said.

“It’s very sad that you have a situation where a young man is sleeping rough in a park in this day and age. That he died in such a tragic fashion makes it so much worse. My thoughts are with his family.”