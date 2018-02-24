Murder investigation under way after man’s body found in Sligo town
Man (31) arrested in connection with fatal assault at house on Connolly Street
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station. File photograph: The Irish Times
Gardaí have begun a murder investigation after the body of a 20-year-old man was discovered in Sligo town on Saturday.
Officers were called to the scene of an incident in a house on Connolly Street, at about 1.30pm.
A young man - who investigating gardaí believe was the victim of an assault - was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Pathologist has been notified, and a Garda technical team attended the scene.
Appeal
A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later and is being held at Ballymote Garda station.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800-666 111 or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.