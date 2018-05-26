Murder investigation started after body of 18-year-old found in Co Louth

A murder investigation has been started following the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old man in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth.

A post-mortem examination was carried out Saturday evening by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Mulligan at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Investigating gardaí confirmed the man died in violent circumstances and a murder investigation has commenced.

A Garda statement on Saturday morning said: “Gardaí in Dunleer are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man on land off the Ardee Road, Dunleer, Co Louth this morning.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning at approximately 8.45am. The man was pronounced dead a short time later,” it added.

The crime scene, which is close to Dunleer town centre, has been sealed off and an examination is ongoing. An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station and no arrests have been made to date.

Gardaí are appealing for information, particularly to anyone near Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 4pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.