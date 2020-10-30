Murder investigation opened into death of woman and two children in Dublin

An inquiry into the death of a woman and her two children in Dublin on Wednesday has been upgraded to a murder investigation, gardaí have said.

Seema Banu (37) and her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and 6-year-old son Faizan Syed were found dead by gardaí in their home at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement on Friday, gardaí said following the completion of Post Mortem examinations, gardaí from Dundrum Garda station had commenced a murder investigation into “all the circumstances of the events that occurred” at the family’s home.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” the statement said.

“Gardaí are continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.”

Gardaí also issued an appeal for anyone with any information in respect of the deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

“Investigating gardaí continue to advise that some current uninformed speculation circulating in public is unhelpful to this criminal investigation,” the statement added.