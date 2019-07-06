Murder investigation opened after death of girl (2) in Cork

Gardaí have opened a murder investigation following the death of a two-year-old girl in Cork in the early hours of Friday.

The girl was rushed to Cork University Hospital after gardaí were called to the apartment at Elderwood Park on the Boreenmanna Road at about 5.30am. The toddler died at about 11am.

On Saturday morning, gardaí said the postmortem on the girl’s body had been completed by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster and that the results will not be released for operational reasons.

Garda sources earlier said the child had suffered serious and traumatic injuries to the head.

It is understood the alarm was raised at about 5.30am when a neighbour in the four-storey complex was contacted by the child’s father to say his daughter had been injured. The man was in an apartment on the second floor with his partner.

Gardaí are liaising with Tusla as part of their investigation into the child’s death.

Report of noise

It also emerged that gardaí had been called to Elderwood complex earlier in the night at about 4am following a report of noise but they were unable to gain access. It is understood there was no mention of a child in that earlier report and, not hearing any disturbance, officers left the scene.

Gardaí were first on the scene, following the second call, and a former member of the Regional Support Unit, who had paramedic training, tried to stabilise the child until paramedics arrived.

The scene was cordoned off to allow forensic investigators carry out a technical examination and they later seized two cars from the complex .

Gardaí carried out door-to-door inquiries in the Elderwood complex and surrounding areas and officer have also been examining CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Elderwood Park area between 4am and 6am is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021-452200.