Murder investigation launched over man’s death in Co Limerick

A murder investigation was launched on Sunday following the conclusion of a post mortem examination of a man who was found dead in Co Limerick. Gardaí are continuing to question a suspect in connection with murder.

The body of Willie Lynch, was found in his home on the Main Street of Pallaskenry shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

Mr Lynch, (35), had suffered a number of suspected stab wounds.

According to local sources, a man was seen walking along the street near the house with blood on his clothing.

Gardaí are questioning a 29-year old man in connection with Mr Lynch’s death.

Mr Lynch’s end terrace two-storey family home, which he shared with two brothers and their mother was sealed off by gardaí.

The State Pathologist attended the scene on Saturday night.

A local supermarket, located close to the house, was also sealed off as part of the Garda inquiry

A third scene, at Market Lane, was also being examined by investigating officers.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to contact them on 061-393102 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Mr Lynch had been due to take part in a pool tournament in the village on Saturday night. All proceeds from the event were to go towards Milford Hospice cancer care services in Limerick. The event was cancelled.