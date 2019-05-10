Murder investigation begins after teenager stabbed in Dundrum

A murder investigation has begun after an 18-year-old man died after being attacked on the south side of Dublin last night.

Gardaí said the man received “an apparent stab wound” at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, at about 8.10pm.

Gardai at Finsbury Park in south Dublin where a teenager was fatally stabbed on Friday night. Photograph: Colin Gleeson

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to St James’s Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. A postmortem is expected to be carried out later today.

The scene is currently preserved and a full Garda technical examination will take place this morning.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact Dundrum Garda station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Fianna Fáil councillor Shay Brennan said locals were “in shock” and offered his condolences to the young man’s family.

A map showing Finsbury Park in Dundrum, south Dublin where an 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Friday. Map: Google Maps

“It is normally such a safe quiet area,” he said.

However, Mr Brennan said there had been an increase in antisocial behaviour in recent weeks.

“There has been heightened incidents of antisocial behaviour in that particular area with groups of young people congregating and the guards having to be called,” he said.

Gardai have cordoned off the scene where the teenager was found. Photograph: Colin Gleeson

Local Fine Gael councillor Pat Hand said the area where the incident happened was “quiet and residential”.

“I was speaking to neighbours tonight and they’re upset and shocked that something like this would happen on their doorstep.

“It’s a dreadfully sad loss of a young man’s life and the thoughts and prayers of people in Dundrum are with his family,” said Mr Hand.