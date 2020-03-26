Murder inquiry underway after woman’s body discovered in Kilkenny

Gardaí believe a pensioner found dead in her home on Wednesday evening may have been deceased at the property for some time before her remains were discovered.

While a postmortem had not yet been completed by Thursday afternoon the case had been officially upgraded to a murder inquiry.

A man in his 20s who was arrested on Wednesday remained in custody in Kilkenny City Garda station on Thursday and was being questioned about the murder.

He was being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows for his detention without charge for up to 24 hours.

The remains of the victim, who is in her 70s, were left at the crime scene overnight, at a house on Maudlin Street in Kilkenny City, pending the arrival of a pathologist on Thursday morning.

A Garda statement on Thursday afternoon said: “The woman’s body has been removed from the scene to Dublin City Morgue where a postmortem will be completed by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan later today.”

The house was sealed off when gardaí arrived at the scene on Wednesday evening and was locked down as a crime scene overnight.

It is located among a cluster of three small single storey houses accessed by a flight of steps.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau have been carrying out a full examination of the property throughout Thursday, while searches were also being carried out around the house where the victim’s body was found.

A number of other locations in Kilkenny City were also being searched. It was understood these were linked to the man now being questioned.

Gardaí in Kilkenny have appealed for anyone with information to contact them as the murder inquiry progresses.